No fresh cases of COVID-19 reported from Kerala, surveillance stepped up

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): No fresh cases of coronavirus were reported from Kerala on Saturday.

"No fresh cases were reported today. The state will step up surveillance after neighbouring states declared holidays for major institutions. The state is exploring the possibilities of screening passengers in trains as well," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters here.

The chief minister also said that sanitisation process will be scaled up at various railway stations and other entry points in the state.

"The plan is to check all passengers in a train when it reaches the first station inside Kerala. Multiple teams will be deployed at various railway stations near Karnataka and Tamil Nadu borders. 24 points identified on highways and checking will be done there," he added.

So far, 84 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in India out of which 10 have been treated. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Kerala is 19.

Checking has been made mandatory for domestic passengers at airports in the state.

"We are planning to set up corona care centres near four airports in Kerala. Foreigners coming from affected countries will be put in isolation in corona care centres," he said.

Earlier, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic'.

Coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city, has so far spread to more than 100 countries infecting over 1,20,000 people. (ANI)

