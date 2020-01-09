No fresh cases registered in JNU violence: Sources

New Delhi [India], Jan 8 (ANI): No fresh cases have been registered apart from the three already registered in connection with the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) incident of violence, sources said on Wednesday.

"No fresh cases registered apart from three already registered regarding Jawaharlal Nehru University incident. No arrests made so far. Police has vital leads and positive efforts underway for the identification of the masked people engaged in violence in JNU," Government sources said.

On January 5, a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked the students with sticks and rods in which more than 30 students were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Two separate FIRs have also been filed against JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh for allegedly vandalising the server room of JNU and attacking staff members. (ANI)

