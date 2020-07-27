No fresh order on security of Ram Mandir: CRPF DG

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General AP Maheshwari on Monday said that there is no fresh order given by the government regarding the security of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

"There is no fresh order which has been issued on the security of the Ram Mandir. If the government gives such instructions or directions, the CRPF will perform its duty effectively," the DG said after attending the 82nd Raising Day of the CRPF when asked if the CRPF will guard the Ram Mandir.

The government will soon decide on the security of the Ram Mandir and it is likely that CRPF may get this responsibility. The CPRF is also guarding Vaishno Devi temple. After CRPF, CISF may also get the security of the Mandir as the force guards all major government installations including Union Home Ministry building.

PM Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5, according to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the president of the temple trust.

The construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya will begin after the ceremony to lay the foundation stone, which chief ministers of many states, ministers from the union cabinet and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat are likely to attend. (ANI)

