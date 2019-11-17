No fund is being collected for Ram Janmbhumi temple: VHP

New Delhi [India], Nov 17 (ANI): The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Sunday clarified that it is not collecting funds for the construction of Lord Ram Janmbhumi temple in Ayodhya.

VHP Spokesperson Vinod Bansal issued a press note today saying, "Vishva Hindu Parishad today clarified that we are not collecting any fund for Shri Ram Janmbhumi temple. In his press statement, Milind Parande, the international secretary-general VHP said that since 1989 neither VHP nor Shri Ram Janmbhumi Nyas had collected or made any announcement to collect funds for the temple at the birthplace of Bhagwan Shri Ram."

"In the present time too, VHP or Shri Ram Janmbhumi Nyas had neither made any such appeal nor doing so," he added.

On November 9, in a landmark judgement on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case, the Supreme Court had directed the Centre to hand over the disputed site at Ayodhya for the construction of a temple and set up a trust for the purpose. The apex court further directed the Central Government to give a suitable plot of land measuring five acres to the Sunni Waqf Board.

A five-judge constitution bench presided by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer passed the order on a batch of petitions against an order of the Allahabad High Court which had trifurcated the site among Ramlalla Virajman, Sunni Central Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara. (ANI)

