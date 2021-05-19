No gap between demand, supply of Remdesivir in India, says Mansukh Mandaviya

By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): There is no gap between demand and supply of Remdesivir, said Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday, adding that the production of Remdesivir has been ramped up to produce 3.25 lakh vials daily.

"There is currently no gap between demand and supply of Remdesivir injection. The country is producing 3.25 lakh of vials daily to meet the requirements," Mandaviya said.

As the nation battles the second wave of the pandemic, the demand for Remdesivir surged resulting in a shortage of the drug used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The minister also said Tamil Nadu and Telangana governments' demand for 20,000 and 10,000 Remdesivir vials daily are being fulfilled.



Replying to an ANI's question on the production of Amphotericin B injection and import of drugs which cures black fungus, Mandaviya said that "Monthly production of Amphotericin B has been ramped up in the country to 3.80 Lakh per month and the government is importing 3 Lakh vials till the end of this month."

The minister further said that the government is exploring all possibilities to get more Amphotericin B from all over the world.

On Tuesday, he had reviewed the requirement and supply position of Amphotericin-B which cures Mucormycosis (Black Fungus).

As per the Union Health Ministry, Mucormycosis or black fungus is a complication caused by a fungal infection. People catch mucormycosis by coming in contact with the fungal spores in the environment. It can also develop on the skin after the fungus enters the skin through a cut, scrape, burn, or another type of skin trauma.

Cases of black fungus have been reported from several states across the country. (ANI)

