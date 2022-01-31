No garden officially named after Tipu Sultan by BMC: Mumbai Mayor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 31 (ANI): Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said on Monday that there is no garden officially named after Tipu Sultan by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).



Shiv Sena leader Kishori Pednekar said, "There is no garden officially named after Tipu Sultan by BMC in Malad, Mumbai. The name of the garden is not registered with BMC. The signboard (of the garden's name) has been installed by the local MLA, with whom, we are speaking."

Congress MLA Aslam Sheikh had reportedly named a garden in Malad after Tipu Sultan on Republic Day, which had sparked controversy in the state. The BJP had decided to stage a dharna against the naming of the garden after the 18th century ruler.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray had said that name of the place has not been finalised yet. (ANI)

