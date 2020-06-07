No gas leakage found at given locations, smell felt in Andheri: Mumbai Fire Brigade

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 (ANI): No gas leakage was found at given locations, however leakage smell was felt in Andheri, said chief fire officer PS Rahangdale of Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) after complaints of the suspected gas leak was received by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) from residents on Sunday (midnight).

"No gas leakage was found at given locations. Further calls were received from Powai and leakage smell was felt in Andheri. Total 17 fire engines were deputed for the search of gas leakage & it was announced to not panic. Hazmat vehicles were ready for emergency," Rahangdale said.

"HPCL (Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited), BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited), MGL (Mahanagar Gas Ltd), RCF (Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers) and Police were informed," he added.

Rahangade further said that the investigation is underway by senior officers

Earlier, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that the situation is under control adding that 17 fire appliances are on field equipped with public announcement system and ready for a response if required, after receiving complaints of suspected gas leak from residents of various parts of Mumbai.

"Situation is under control. All necessary resources have been mobilised. Origin of the smell is being investigated. 17 fire appliances are on field equipped with public announcement system and ready for response if required. #BMCUpdates," BMC tweeted.

Earlier BMC urged people not to panic or create panic.

"We've received a couple of complaints of suspected gas leak, from residents in Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli & Powai...Please don't panic or create panic. 13 fire appliances to monitor situation have been activated as precaution," BMC tweeted.

BMC said the origin of the smell is not traced yet.

While replying to a query of a twitter user, BMC tweeted, "The origin of the smell is not traced yet. The facts will be regularly updated."

In another tweet, it said: "All concerned agencies have been mobilised to check the source of the foul smell being complained of by several residents in the areas of Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli & Powai." (ANI)

