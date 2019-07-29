Congress leader Kapil Sibal
Congress leader Kapil Sibal

No good signs for economy to achieve five trillion dollar economy: Sibal

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 20:09 IST

New Delhi (India), July 29 (ANI): Former Union Minister Kapil Sibal on Monday said the economy is going through a "very difficult" phase as many sectors are in doldrums which were "not good" signs so far as the government's five trillion dollar economy target is concerned.
"Our economy is going through a very difficult phase. Our manufacturing sector is in the doldrums. In fact, just the other day there was a report saying that Maruti Suzuki has had a revenue dip of about 16 per cent. Tatas have a revenue dip," he said while participating in the debate over Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Rajya Sabha.
The senior Congress leader said that the steel industry was faced with challenging times while the real estate sector was in very deep trouble and the FMCG sector was facing difficulties.
"These are not good signs for the economy, especially when you say that we are going to be a five trillion dollar economy by the time we reach 2024," he said.
Sibal also expressed concerns over the state of unemployment in the country and said the till the time government addresses the affairs of the economy, a lot of unemployment will be there in the country.
"Real estate, the retail sector, manufacturing sector, textile sector, and leather sector are among the main sectors that generate maximum employment in this country. And all of these sectors are in great difficulties today. Most of the resolutions that are taking place or insolvencies that are taking place are, in fact, in these sectors," he said.
He said the MSME sector was the backbone of the Indian economy and used to generate maximum employment.
"Only 94 petitions have been resolved thus far and there are 383 that have become insolvent. That means, out of every five petitions that are filed, one succeeds and four fail. In other words, four companies are going into liquidation. If four out of five companies go into liquidation, you can realise what impact it has on the employment sector," he said.
He said when small companies go into liquidation, all the people who are employed will be unemployed.
"So, you are, on the one hand, seeking to resolve these matters and, on the other hand, you are creating huge unemployment issues. There are, in all, about 14,000 applications that have been filed and most of them belong to these sectors and if they are all going to insolvency, the impact of this on employment will be mind-boggling."
"That is why they say that unemployment rate today is the highest in the last 48 years and you are going to have more and more unemployment as we move forward," said Sibal, while seeking a response from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who introduced the Bill. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 20:55 IST

Let us create a propitious ecosystem for tigers: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): Stressing the need to conserve and create a propitious ecosystem for tigers, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday expressed his happiness over the growth of wild tiger population in both Telugu states -- Andhra Pradesh and Tela

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 20:53 IST

LS passes Bill to repeal 58 obsolete Acts in 15 mins

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): A Bill seeking to repeal 58 obsolete laws was passed unanimously by the Lok Sabha in about 15 minutes.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 20:53 IST

Woman who committed suicide was not raped: Jaipur Police

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 29 (ANI): The woman who committed suicide by setting herself ablaze outside a police station here on Sunday, was not raped, police said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 20:24 IST

As demolition threat looms large, Maradu flat owners to stage...

Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], July 29 (ANI): Days after the Supreme Court rejected their plea to reconsider its order for demolition of homes, residents of flats that are facing the threat of their homes being demolished have announced a sit-in here on Tuesday in a bid to attract the government's attent

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 20:12 IST

DGCA suspends license of 2 SpiceJet pilots

New Delhi (India), July 29 (ANI): Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended the license of two SpiceJet pilots in connection with an accident a Mumbai-bound flight met with on July 1.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 19:59 IST

Delay in choosing new Congress president giving impression of...

New Delhi (India), July 29 (ANI): Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday stoked a fresh debate over leadership in the Congress, saying the delay in choosing a new president was giving an impression of "drift and indecision" which cannot be allowed to drag on.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 19:58 IST

Kashmiri youths yearning for development, say 'paradise can't...

Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], July 29 (ANI): The youths in Kashmir valley -- fed up with cross-border terrorism, strikes, and incidents of stone-pelting -- are aspiring for development and peace to save the paradise on the earth.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 19:53 IST

Senior Congress leader Mukesh Goud dead

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 29 (ANI): Senior Andhra Pradesh Congress leader and former state minister Mukesh Goud on Monday died here after suffering from cancer.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 19:53 IST

Very heavy rainfall likely in 8 districts of Odisha: IMD

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 29 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued 'red alert' for eight districts in the state, namely Malkangiri, Navrangpur, Koraput, Kalahandi, Naupada, Bolangir, Kandhamal, and Sonepur, for the next 24 hours.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 19:50 IST

Yediyurappa withdraws power of boards and corporations

Bengaleuru (Karnataka) [India], July 29 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monsay withrdrw powers of boards and corporations in the state.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 19:45 IST

Population of tigers increased in 2018 compared to 2014 in...

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 29 (ANI): Uttarakhand government on Monday said that the population of tigers in the state in 2018 was 442, which is an increase in comparison to 2014.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 19:44 IST

MLA Kalidas Kolambkar resins from Congress, Assembly

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): In further trouble for Congress in Maharashtra, its MLA Kalidas Kolambkar quit the Assembly and the party on Monday to join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Read More
iocl