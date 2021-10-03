No govt in West Bengal, only hooliganism: UP BJP chief

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Swatantra Dev Singh on Sunday slammed the Trinamool Congress (TMC)-led government in West Bengal for alleged violence in the state.

"There is no government in Bengal, they only do Gundai (hooliganism)", said Singh.

The reaction came after TMC chief Banerjee won the Bhabanipur by-polls to secure her seat as Chief Minister.

Further praising Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for maintaining a lawful government in the state, Singh said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a good path that's why Article 370 is removed and Ram temple construction is started. It is because of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that not a single riot or bomb blast happened in the state... there is rule of law in place."

Earlier today, the UP BJP chief addressed a meeting of party workers of three assembly seats in Varanasi.

Uttar Pradesh is going for assembly elections early next year. All parties in the state have started preparing for the upcoming elections. (ANI)