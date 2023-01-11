No grenade attack has taken place in Zoonimar area, Srinagar police clarifies

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 11 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday claimed that no grenade attack has taken place in the Zoonimar area.



The police stated that "irresponsible journalists" have circulated fake news about a grenade attack in the Zoonimar area.

"Some irresponsible journalists circulate fake news about a grenade attack in zoonimar area. This is complete fake news and media persons are kindly requested to verify the authenticity of news from authorities before spreading such unverified news," tweeted Srinagar police. (ANI)

