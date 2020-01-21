No grudge against Amaravati: Jagan Reddy

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 21 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday said that he does not hold any "grudge" against Amaravati and it will be the legislative capital, Visakhapatnam will be the executive capital, and Kurnool will be the judicial capital as per the recently passed 'Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill 2020' by the state assembly.

"State needs development and welfare programmes. It is not possible to spend lakhs and crores on capital alone. I won 151 seats with the support of all castes, all are equal for me. I want development of all regions," Reddy said.

"I have no grudge against Amaravati. We are continuing with Amaravati as the legislative capital, Visakhapatnam will be the executive capital, and Kurnool will be the judicial capital," he explained.

Reddy further lashed out at the former chief minister and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu saying that he had lied that he followed the committee's report and that he did what he wanted, unilaterally.

"N Chandrababu Naidu lied that he followed the committee's report. He did what he wanted, unilaterally. The report opposed the construction of new capital. He tried to make the capital a real estate venture," said Reddy in the State Assembly.

"N Chandrababu Naidu lied throughout his speech. Sivaramakrishna Committee categorically told development should not be confined to any single place. That report opposed the construction of new capital. He tried to make the capital a real estate venture," he added.

Reddy also added that Naidu is creating a ruckus regarding Section 144 and in the name of the capital Naidu did an 'insider trading'.

Andhra Pradesh state assembly on Monday passed 'Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill 2020'.

According to a release, the "Bill provides for the creation of three capital cities to usher in the decentralisation of development."

"The Bill proposes to have a legislative capital at Amaravati, executive capital and Raj Bhavan at Visakhapatnam and judicial capital at Kurnool to fulfill the aspirations of all regions," Rajendrnath said while moving the bill, according to the release. (ANI)

