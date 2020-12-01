No guarantee everybody will get COVID-19 vaccine in India next year: Ramdev

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], December 1 (ANI): There is no guarantee everybody will get the COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 in India with a population of 135 crores, said Yoga guru Ramdev on Tuesday, adding that yoga and Ayurveda will save them.

"There is no guarantee that common people will get the coronavirus vaccine in 2021 in this country with a population of 135 crores. In such a situation, people will be saved from yoga, Ayurveda and from lifestyle changes and we have saved. We should follow the best practices of Yoga. The whole world is following it," Ramdev said while addressing a press conference here after meeting Harayana Health Minister Anil Vij, who was administered a trial dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' at a hospital in Ambala on November 20.

When asked about his meeting with Vij, Ramdev said, "We have a very old relationship. Vij is a fighter man. With use Yoga in sports and education, he is aiming to make Haryana a healthy state. I appreciate his efforts," he added.



The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that the government had never spoken about vaccinating the entire country for the coronavirus pandemic.

At a press briefing, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that there might not even be a need to vaccinate the entire population and that it is important to discuss such scientific issues, based on factual information only.

"I just want to make this clear that the government has never spoken about vaccinating the entire country. It's important that we discuss such scientific issues, based on factual information only," Rajesh Bhushan said when asked about a timeline for inoculating the entire country.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had on Monday said that the Central government a plan to provide coronavirus vaccines to around 25-30 crore people by July-August next year.

"In the first 3-4 months of next year, there is a possibility that we will be able to provide vaccine to the people of the country. By July-August, we have a plan to provide vaccines to around 25-30 crore people and we are preparing accordingly," Vardhan told reporters in New Delhi. (ANI)

