No halt in COVID-19 vaccination sessions, drive to resume from next week: Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17 (ANI): Amid reports of a halt in vaccination drive for two days due to glitch in Co-WIN app, the Maharashtra Health Department said that no COVID-19 vaccination sessions were planned on January 17-18 and they will continue from the next week as per the Central government's guidelines.

"No Covid vaccination sessions were planned on Sunday 17th or Monday 18th January. So the question of cancellation does not arise. Covid vaccination sessions will be organised in the next week as per GOI guidelines," the health department said.

Earlier, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated that COVID-19 vaccination was temporarily suspended till January 18 due to technical issues with Co-WIN App.

"Vaccination is stopped for 2 days due to technical glitch in Co-WIN app and glitch is being rectified by the Central government. So, vaccination will remain stopped for January 17-18 and will resume after that when central government addresses issues of online registration in Co-WIN app," BMC said.



Co-WIN (Covid Vaccine Intelligence Work) is an online digital platform developed by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, which will facilitate real-time information of vaccine stocks, storage temperature and individualised tracking of beneficiaries for COVID-19 vaccine. This digital platform will assist programme managers across all levels while conducting vaccination sessions.

A dedicated 24x7 call centre - 1075 - has also been established for addressing the queries related to Covid-19 pandemic, vaccine rollout and the Co-WIN software.

After the nationwide drive was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state-level campaign was launched by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at around 11.30 am.

More than 18, 338 health workers were vaccinated at 285 centres across the state.

At present, there are 53,344 active coronavirus infections, 18,81,088 recovered and 50,336 succumbed to the disease. (ANI)

