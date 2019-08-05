No holiday for police, other personnel will be approved till Aug 15, says UP govt

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): In view of the upcoming festivals, the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday announced that holidays of all police personnel, as well as the concerned government department, will not be approved till August 15.

"Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Dr Anoop Pandey has directed that in order to maintain peace during the upcoming festivals, holidays of policemen and personnel of other concerned government departments should not be approved till August 15," an official statement read.

The statement said that in case of any emergency, the leaves of concerned personnel will be sanctioned only after ascertaining the facts. (ANI)

