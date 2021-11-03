No impact of Ashish Das's defection to TMC on party, says Tripura BJP Vice-President

Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 3 (ANI): Tripura Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Vice-President Rajib Bhattacharjee on Wednesday said that MLA Ashish Das's defection to Trinamool Congress (TMC) would have no impact on the party.

Speaking to ANI, "The speaker has served him notice under the provisions of the anti-defection law. He has been asked to clear his version. As far as the party is concerned, his defection will lead to no harm for us. The way this government is carrying forward with the motto of development, the people's mandate will be with us."



Hitting out at Das, Bhattacharjee said, "He does not have the capability to win his seat on his own. He won the seat in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Bhattacharjee also said, "He will get a befitting reply from rebel MLAs when by-polls will be held after his defection to TMC. At that time, his real capabilities will be revealed."

Earlier on October 31, Ashish Das joined TMC in the presence of the party's General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee. After resigning from the BJP on October 5, Das had shaved his head, took a dip in the Ganga and offered prayers at a temple near West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's house. (ANI)

