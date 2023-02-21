No inclusion of political party representatives in temple governing bodies: Kerala HC

Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 21 (ANI): Kerala High Court has ruled that the inclusion of political party representatives in temple governing bodies should not be allowed. The Court ruling came while it was considering a petition against selecting CPIM local leaders in the Sree Pookkottukalikavu Bhagavathi Temple in Palakkad district which comes under the Malabar Devaswom Board.

The court said that the judgment will apply to all temples under the Malabar Devaswom.

Earlier the local leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM), and (The democratic Youth Federation of India) DYFI-CPIM's youth wing were selected for the said temple's management committee.



The court found the selection of local leaders such as Ashok Kumar, Ratheesh and Pankajakshan to be invalid.

Ananthanarayan, and PN Sriraman submitted the petition against the selection of local leaders.

The judgment of the division bench comprising Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice PG Ajith Kumar clarified that persons who are active in politics should not be appointed as non-traditional trustees of temples. The court also rejected the argument that DYFI is not a political organization.

Malabar Devaswom Board is a Statutory and Independent body created for the governing and management of 1300 temples in Kerala assigned to it. (ANI)

