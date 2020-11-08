No indiscriminate firing, inappropriate behavior: RJD warns party workers ahead of D-day

By Sahil Pandey

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 8 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Sunday put out a word of caution to its party workers, directing them to not indulge in indiscriminate firing, unruly behaviour on November 10 - the day when results to the recently-concluded Bihar elections would be declared.

The party went on to say that its members must accept and respect the verdict, and any kind of inappropriate behaviour would not be tolerated at any cost.

"Remember all RJD workers-whatever the election results are on November 10, it has to be accepted with complete restraint, simplicity and courtesy. Improper fireworks, joyous firing, inappropriate behaviour with competitors or their supporters etc. will not be accepted at any cost," read RJD tweet roughly translated from Hindi.

raajd ke sbhii kaarykrtaa smrnn rkheN-



10 nvmbr ko cunaav prinnaam kuch bhii hoN use puure sNym, saadgii aur shissttaacaar se sviikaarnaa hai /



anucit aatishbaaj'ii, hrss phaayriNg, prtidvNdiyoN athvaa unke smrthkoN ke saath ashisstt vyvhaar ityaadi kisii kiimt pr sviikaar nhiiN hogaa / — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) November 8, 2020



The exit polls differed in their prediction of tallies of major players in Bihar assembly polls on Saturday with most predicting an edge for Mahagathbandhan or its victory.

While some predicted that the ruling NDA and Mahagathbandhan were in the contest for the halfway mark in 243-member assembly, others predicted a clear victory for the opposition alliance. One exit poll also predicted that the NDA will be close the majority mark and will lead Magathbandhan by nearly 50 seats.

Voting for the third and final phase of the Bihar Assembly election 2020 was held on Saturday and the results will be announced on November 10. (ANI)