No infiltration reported along India-China border in past six months: MHA

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): No infiltration has been reported along the India-China border during the last six months, according to Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Wednesday.

The Minister of State (MoS) Home Affairs said this in a written reply to a query posed by MP Dr Anil Agrawal in the Rajya Sabha over the issue of infiltration from both Pakistan and China increasing in the past six months.



According to it, 47 attempted infiltration along the India-Pakistan border were made during the last six months. These occurred in the months of February (0), March (4), April (24), May (8), June (0), July (11), respectively.

"The government has adopted a multi-pronged approach to contain cross border infiltration, which inter-alia includes multi-tiered deployment along the International border/Line of Control, improved intelligence and operational coordination, border fencing, deploying technological solutions and taking pro-active action against infiltrators," Rai further said.

