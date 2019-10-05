BJP working president JP Nadda addressing a gathering in Jharkhand on Friday. Photo/ANI
BJP working president JP Nadda addressing a gathering in Jharkhand on Friday. Photo/ANI

No infiltrator will remain in our country: Nadda

ANI | Updated: Oct 05, 2019 07:07 IST

Bokaro (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): In an apparent reference to the National Register of Citizens (NRC), BJP national working president JP Nadda has said that no infiltrator will remain in the country.
"In the time to come, we'll make arrangements where no infiltrator will remain in our country. Infiltrators will go out and Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, Christians who were tortured outside, will be given refuge by India. It's a country, not an inn," Nadda said addressing the Vijay Sankalp Yatra here on Friday.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das was also present at the event.
Nadda also touched on several other issues like abrogation of Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Houston visit and corruption.
"If you remember, five years back corruption used to be in full swing. Fragile governments were unable to control the situation," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 07:01 IST

Delhi: Court grants bail to GST inspector in illegal gratification case

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to a GST official, who was accused of accepting illegal gratification from a shop owner for not cancelling his GST registration, within a week of his arrest.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 06:52 IST

Tamil Nadu: A 'freedom salon' run by prison inmates in Coimbatore

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): With an aim to create self-employment among inmates, Coimbatore prison authorities have set up a 'freedom salon', which is being run by prisoners.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 06:30 IST

Odisha: 4 govt officials sent on compulsory retirement over corruption

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Four government officials were sent on compulsory retirement here on Friday after corruption charges were proved against them following a vigilance investigation.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 06:22 IST

Thousands storm court after hospital technician sexually...

Imphal (Manipur) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Thousands of women, JAC members and family member of the victim on Friday stormed Lamphel police station here demanding capital punishment for the RIMS casualty ward laboratory technician, who allegedly sexually assaulted a minor girl.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 06:07 IST

"There's difference between 'our Lord Ram' and 'BJP's Lord Ram':...

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing them of 'seeking votes in the name of Lord Ram'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 04:41 IST

'People in Jammu, Ladakh happy with Art 370 abrogation, but...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav has said that the people of Ladakh and Jammu are happy with the abrogation of Article 370 but there are still some issues in Kashmir valley.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 04:33 IST

Naqvi chairs 'Hajj review meeting'

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday chaired a review meeting to take stock of the preparations for the next Hajj, an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 03:54 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Protests continued...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Protests continued Friday night as authorities began cutting down trees at Mumbai's Aarey Colony for a metro car shed, merely hours after the Bombay High Court dismissed all petitions against the move.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 03:13 IST

Make in India bullet-resistant jackets are safer, lighter,...

New Delhi (India) Oct 5 (ANI): Like United States, United Kingdom and Germany, India has also started making bulletproof jackets, said Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan adding that the domestic bullet-resistant jackets are safer, lighter, cheaper than any international manufacturing and are even being e

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 03:05 IST

Yediyurappa thanks Centre for aid of Rs 1,200 cr, Cong terms it...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday thanked the Central government for the financial assistance of Rs 1,200 crores to the flood-hit Karnataka while Congress slammed the move calling it a 'humiliation' to the people of the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 02:48 IST

No traction for Congress' Wayanad protest, BJP says night...

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): While protests against the night traffic ban in Bandipur National Park continues under the leadership of Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, the agitation seems to be getting no traction with the people living on the Karnataka border.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 01:52 IST

This Delhi Puja samiti goes eco-friendly; to offer 'Prasad' in 'pattals'

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Moving with the global shift towards sustainability, the national capital's oldest Durga Puja Samiti in Kashmiri Gate has decided to celebrate the festival in an eco-friendly manner this year with eco-friendly 'pattals' (leaf plate) for Prashad offering.

Read More
iocl