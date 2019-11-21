No info on if Nithyananda has flown out of India: MEA

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said it does not have any formal information whether self-styled godman Nithyananda, who has been booked for kidnapping, has flown out of India.

Responding to a question on whether Nithyananda has flown out of India and Gujarat Police has contacted MEA for his extradition, the Ministry of External Affairs said it needs location details of a person to initiate extradition process.

We've no formal info, neither from Gujarat police nor from the Ministry of Home Affairs. Also, for extradition request, we need the location and nationality details of the person. We don't have such information about him yet," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

On Wednesday, Ahmedabad Police arrested two woman administrators of the ashram, allegedly owned by Nithyananda, and freed two boys who were held captive there.

Two of his disciples, Pranpriya and Priyatattva were arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by one Janardhan Sharma who alleged that his daughter was held captive in Nithyanand's ashram.

Earlier today, police took the two women to Nityanand's ashram in Hathiajan for an investigation and seized laptops, mobile phones among other things.

Speaking to the media, Deputy superintendent of Police K T Kamaria said, "We have collected 42 tablets, 4 mobile phones, 14 laptops, hard drives and various other things from the ashram. This all will be sent to FSL department for investigation. Police have even taken over the CCTV and DVR of the ashram. We even have collected a digital locker as the accused were not giving us the password of a locker. We even got 3 CPU and Pendrive from the ashram. This all will be sent to FSL department."

When asked about the location of the two girls who are missing, KT Kamaria said, "Girls are using proxy net which is making difficult for us to get their location. But, we are working on it efficiently."

Meanwhile, Vivekanandnagar police station also filled the complaint against Bakul Thakkar who had given the house on rent. From this house, 2 minors were rescued by police. While investigation police found that Bakul Thakkar did not give the rent agreement to the police so this is an offence. (ANI)

