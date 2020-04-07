No inquest panchnama in Maharashtra of coronavirus related death cases

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI): Maharashtra Home Department has issued an order that there will be no inquest panchnama done by policemen in coronavirus-related suspicious death cases till provisions of the Epidemic Act, 1897, and the Disaster Management Act, 2005, are in place in the state.

According to the order, this is being done to avoid the potential threat of police personal being infected with COVID-19.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has climbed to 1,018, state Health Department said. (ANI)

