No instability to be caused to grid during voluntary lights out on April 5, says Power Ministry

New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): Union Power Ministry on Saturday clarified that no instability would be caused to the grid and there would also be no fluctuation in the voltage which harm the electrical appliances when the people voluntarily switch off their lights between 9 pm and 9:09 pm on April 5.

"The appeal of the Prime Minister is to simply switch off the lights in their homes from 9 pm to 9:09 pm on April 5. There is no call to switch off either street lights or appliances like computers, TVs, fans, refrigerators and ACs in the homes. Only lights should be switched off," said the Power Ministry in a statement.

In a statement, the ministry further said: "The lights in hospitals and all other essential services like public utilities, municipal services, offices, police stations, manufacturing facilities, etc., will remain on. The call given by is to just switch off lights in residences. All local bodies have been advised to keep the street lights on for public safety."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 3 made an appeal to the countrymen through a video message to switch off their house lights on April 5 for nine minutes from 9 pm to 9.09 pm to fight the coronavirus. India is currently under 21-day long lockdown to check the spread of the coronavirus.

The Power Ministry also said that Indian electricity grid is robust and stable and adequate arrangements and protocols are in place to handle the variation in demand. (ANI)

