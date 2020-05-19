No intention to privatise Coal India, says Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): Minister of Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi on Monday said that the government "doesn't have any intention to privatise state-owned Coal India Ltd".

"Coal India will achieve 1 billion tonnes coal production by 2023-24. I also assure my brothers that Coal India as on date has enough number of coal blocks by which it can produce minimum for 50-60 years," the minister said.

He said that the government has announced an investment of Rs 50,000 crores under Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan to create and develop infrastructure facilities for Coal India.

"Keeping that in mind there is no question of privatisation. Instead, we are trying to strengthen it with investment. I appeal to Coal India to achieve its target and see that India really becomes atmanirbhar (self-reliant) as far as coal is concerned," he added. (ANI)

