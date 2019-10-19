Food delivery agent, Janani Rao
Food delivery agent, Janani Rao

'No job is small or big', says Hyderabad girl working as food delivery executive

ANI | Updated: Oct 19, 2019 03:45 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): A girl, in her 20s scooting around the Hyderabad city delivering food, is breaking social barriers by taking the unconventional job of a delivery woman to earn her livelihood and inspire others to get into this field.
Janani Rao, a Hyderabad resident works with online food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy as a delivery agent.
"It has been two and a half months since I joined the company. The job is interesting and it is fun. I get to meet a lot of customers who are interesting people. It is a different kind of experience if you think about it," she told ANI.

She says that customers appreciate her for doing this job.
"Customers' response has been very appreciative. They say it is very nice to see a woman in this field and doing things which are considered as a stigma in the society," Rao said.
Disapproving of social inhibtions around her job, she said that "a job is a job".
"No job is small or big. A job is a job if it pays you. More you enjoy it, the better you will be at it," Rao said.
When asked about women security during field jobs, she said: "When it comes to security, Hyderabad is the second safest city for women in the state. There is nothing to be afraid of. I appeal to women to go out and do what they like without worrying about their security." (ANI)

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 04:00 IST

Odisha: Implementation of 5T charter, Mo Sarkar to reflect in...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): The Odisha Government has decided to reflect the implementation of 5T charter and "Mo Sarkar" initiative in the Annual Performance Appraisal Report (PAR) of different categories of Government employees, as per official notification.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 03:56 IST

J-K: Panchayat members pin hope on BDC elections for development...

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): As the state of Jammu and Kashmir is going to witness first-ever Block Development Council (BDC) elections being held on October 24, panchayat members hope that pace of development will further be enhanced after the polls.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 03:46 IST

Maharashtra: EC seizes 53.46 lakh cash during raid, sitting NCP...

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Sitting NCP MLA Ramesh Kadam was arrested on Friday after the police and the Election Commission seized Rs 53.46 lakh during a raid at a flat in Ghodbunder here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 03:24 IST

UP: Kamlesh Tiwari's mortal remains shifted to native village in...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Body of Hindu Samaj Party chief Kamlesh Tiwari, who was shot dead on Friday was taken to his native place Sitapur from the mortuary after Post-Mortem Examination (PME) amid tight security.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 01:58 IST

Salman Khan's aide Shera joins Shiv Sena

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): With 3 days to go for Assembly polls in Maharashtra, Bollywood actor Salman Khan's long-time aide Gurmeet Singh alias Shera on Friday joined Shiv Sena.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 01:51 IST

Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan discharged from hospital

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan was discharged from a hospital here on Friday after being admitted here following some routine checkup.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 01:51 IST

UP: SIT constituted to probe Kamlesh Tiwari murder case

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted on Friday to investigate the murder of Hindu Samaj Party chief Kamlesh Tiwari.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 01:51 IST

Ghaziabad: Cops misbehave with woman, enquiry ordered after...

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): A probe has been ordered after a video went viral in which some cops can be seen misbehaving with a woman, following a verbal altercation over some issue.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 01:09 IST

In Aurangabad, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi woos voters with dance

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi was seen performing a dance step during a campaign rally in Aurangabad on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:37 IST

Northern Railway announces special trains for festive season

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Anticipating the extra rush of passengers during the festive season of Diwali and Chhath in the northbound trains, the Northern Railway on Friday announced seven pairs of special trains.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:28 IST

Why is Chandrakant Patil scared of contesting from Kohlapur?...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Friday hit out at the state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil, questioning the latter's decision to contest from Kothrud instead of his native place Kohlapur.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:28 IST

India wins vote to host Interpol General Assembly in 2022

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): India on Friday successfully won the vote to host the Interpol General Assembly in the national capital in 2022, as part of the platinum jubilee celebrations of its independence.

Read More
iocl