No lathi-charge used, Delhi Police have highest regard for doctors: Additional Commissioner of Police

New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): Delhi police additional commissioner, Central range, Suman Goyal, on Tuesday said that no force and lathi-charge was used on the doctors, and added that Delhi Police have the highest regard for doctors.

The nationwide protest was jointly called by the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) and other doctors' associations.

Speaking to ANI, Goyal said, "Some doctors jammed the ITO junction around 9:30 am while protesting on Monday. They wanted to march towards the Supreme Court regarding their demands over delay in NEET-PG counseling, but were stopped."

Goyal informed that ADGP and Director General Health Services, Nirman Bhawan, came to discuss the demands, in spite of which ITO junction remained jammed.



Goyal said, "Protesting doctors again wanted to march towards the apex court. As a preventive measure, some doctors were detained.

"The doctors claimed mishandling and use of force, I would like to clarify that no force and lathi charge was used. Delhi Police have the highest regard for doctors. Few policemen got injured, some police vehicles were also damaged."

Meanwhile, a meeting is underway between the Union Health Minister and a twelve-member delegation of FORDA doctors over the demands.

AIIMS Resident Doctors' Association, Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA), and Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) have called for a complete shut down of health services on December 29 in protest.

Doctors from Safdarjung Hospital, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, and Lady Hardinge Medical College are leading the doctors' agitation in Delhi. (ANI)

