No law and order in UP: BSP

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): BSP Spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Friday said that there is no law and order in Uttar Pradesh.

He termed the encounter at the Kanpur, that resulted in the death of eight police personnel, as a "cause of concern".

"The incident that took place is a cause of concern. The way in which the police personnel were attacked, it seems that there is no such thing as called law and order," Bhadoriya told ANI here.

He added, "I believe that the government of Uttar Pradesh needs to act fast and swift so that all those people who are responsible for this heinous crime should be punished severely."

The BSP spokesperson further said that for quite some time there has been a "thok- do" culture in the state.

"For quite some time, Uttar Pradesh had believed in the culture of 'thok do' and it is because of this culture that such incident happened," he said.

A total of eight police personnel including Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra have lost their lives after they were fired upon by criminals in the early hours of Friday.

The incident took place when a police team had gone to raid history-sheeter Vikas Dubey's house.

Senior Superintendent of Police and Inspector General of Police have reached the spot and the forensics team is examining the area.

State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolences to the families of the eight Police personnel who lost their lives after being fired upon by criminals in Kanpur. He has directed Director General of Police HC Awasthi to take strict action against criminals. He also sought a report on the incident. (ANI)

