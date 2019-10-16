No leave for field officers till Nov 30 in UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government said on Wednesday that no leave will be granted till November 30 to the state government officers posted in the field in the view of upcoming festivals.

"In the view of upcoming festivals, no leaves will be granted till November 30 to the officers in the field. All officers in the field are directed to be present at their offices till November 30. Please ensure that orders are followed," a state government order said. (ANI)