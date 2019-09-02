'No likelihood of P Chidambaram absconding, fleeing justice'

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): P Chidambaram has always co-operated with the investigating agencies in the INX Media case and will not tamper with or destroy the evidence in the case, states the bail plea of former Union Finance Minister moved by Kapil Sibal and advocate Arshdeep Singh.

"There is no likelihood of him absconding or fleeing from justice. It is evident from the past conduct that he has always cooperated in the investigation and will continue to do so in the future," the application moved by Sibal and advocate Arshdeep Singh, earlier today, stated.

The counsel submitted that no allegation has been made by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) accusing Chidambaram of being a "flight risk" and someone, who is likely to tamper with the evidence or influence witnesses.

"The material collected... is largely in the nature of files of the Ministry of Finance, which are currently in the safe and secure possession of the incumbent government or this court," Sibal said, contending that the question of them being tampered by Chidambaram does not arise.

The issuance of Non-Bailable Warrants (NBW) against the 74-year-old leader and his arrest was "without jurisdiction" and based on material suppression of facts and documents, it stated.

Earlier today, a Delhi court extended the CBI custody of Chidambaram till tomorrow. His interim bail plea is slated to be heard on Tuesday.

Chidambaram was produced before the court on the expiry of his three-day CBI custody granted on August 30.

After the Delhi High Court rejected Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea on August 20, he was arrested and sent to the CBI's custody. He has already been subjected to custodial interrogation by the agency for 11 days since then.

Chidambaram is facing probe in cases registered by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) pertaining to alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance was given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when he was the Union Finance minister.

The ED is also seeking his custodial interrogation related to money laundering allegations.

The Supreme Court, however, has granted him interim protection from arrest by the ED till September 5. (ANI)

