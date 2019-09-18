Navdeep Singh Virk
No link between JeM threat letter and Haryana elections: Police

ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 15:19 IST

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): A top Haryana police official on Wednesday said that there is no direct connection between the threat letter purportedly written by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and the upcoming elections in the state as such letters have been received by police in the past too.
"I don't think there is a direct connection between this letter and elections in Haryana. Such letters have been received in the past also. However, we are taking it seriously and we have elevated the threat level," Navdeep Singh Virk, Additional DGP, Law and Order, told ANI here.
He further elaborated, "Threat letter was received regarding security of our railway stations. Such letters have been received in the past also. As per our investigations, the origin of the letters could be same. In the past, no incident took place after the receipt of letters but we are taking this seriously. We have elevated the threat level at our end and we have sensitised our Railway Police as well as the RPF. They are taking due security precautions at all the railway stations."
Without mentioning names, Virk said that names of some railway stations have been mentioned in the letter.
Haryana Police intensified security arrangements in and around railway stations across Haryana, days after Rohtak railway police received a threat letter purportedly written by JeM.
The police on Tuesday said that intensive checking was being carried out in trains passing through the railway stations in the state. "Elaborate manpower has been deputed to ensure proper monitoring in and around the railway stations," said the police. (ANI)

