No links of ISIS operative with Uttarakhand, says state DGP

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): No links of Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIS) operative Abu Yusuf with Uttarakhand can be established so far, State Director General of Police (Law and Order) Ashok Kumar said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the police said, an Islamic State terrorist was arrested from Ridge Road area in central Delhi after a brief exchange of fire.

Two "pressure cooker" improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were recovered from him. The terrorist was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police from Dhaula Kuan in New Delhi on Friday night.

Pramod Kushwaha, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), said the terrorist was planning to plant IEDs at a place with heavy footfall.

Meanwhile, a high alert has been sounded in Uttar Pradesh after the arrest of the suspected ISIS operative was arrested.

The arrested suspect has a connection with Uttar Pradesh and the possibility of his other associates being active cannot be denied, according to a senior Uttar Pradesh state police official. (ANI)

