No livestock carrying trucks shall be allowed to enter Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 4 (ANI): Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that no livestock carrying trucks shall be allowed to enter the state.

"However, if there is any truck already loaded with livestock and headed for any state outside Assam those may be allowed to move to their destination without stopping in Assam," he said.

The COVID-19 lockdown which was first imposed in March has been extended in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus which has so far infected over 40,000 people in the country.

The Minister further informed that barber shops, saloons and parlours shall continue to remain closed. He, however, stated that home visits of barber would be allowed after following hygiene and sanitisation norms.

According to information available on the website of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as of 1:00 AM on Monday, a total of 43 coronavirus cases have been reported from Assam with 32 cured/migrated/discharged and 1 death. (ANI)

