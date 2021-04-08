No lockdown, night curfew in Assam, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 8 (ANI): Assam's Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday ruled out the possibility of night curfew or a lockdown in the state and urged people not to panic and stay alert as there is a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

"There is no possibility of lockdown or night curfew in Assam. I request everyone to get themselves tested if they have symptoms. There is no need to panic but we should remain alert," the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said.

Sarma said the state government has decided to conduct at least 1 lakh COVID-19 tests in the next seven days so that Bihu can be celebrated without any fear.



"We will celebrate Bihu in Assam this year. For this, we will try to do maximum testing and isolate people before Bihu celebration," he said.

The state health minister further said, "The passengers coming from Mumbai and Karnataka via flight will have to undergo mandatory COVID-19 test here, even if they have got themselves tested."

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 2,194 active COVID-19 cases in Assam while the total cases of the state has mounted to 2,15,722.

State assembly elections has recently concluded in Assam with the first phase of polling on March 27, second phase on April 1 and the last phase on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

