No lockdown this weekend in Lucknow due to festivals

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 12 (ANI): All markets in Lucknow district will remain open from today till 14th November in light of Dhanteras and Diwali celebrations, as per the official press release.



On July 14, the Uttar Pradesh Government had imposed a weekend lockdown in the state to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. The lockdown in the state is put into place on every Friday from 10 pm to 5 am on Monday.

For this week, the 'weekly lockdown' in the state will now be from 15-17 November. (ANI)

