No lockdown to be imposed in Madhya Pradesh: Chouhan

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday rejected recent reports that the state government is mulling to impose lockdown again in the view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chouhan cleared the air surrounding all speculations and said, "No lockdown to be imposed in the state."

With the coronavirus cases rising once again in the state, there were reports that the Madhya Pradesh government was considering announcing a fresh lockdown.

The state has reported 1,363 new cases and 14 deaths on Thursday, according to the State Health Department. Madhya Pradesh has so far reported a total of 1,88,018 cases of which 1,75,089 have recovered. A total of 3,129 people have lost their lives due to the deadly pandemic. (ANI)