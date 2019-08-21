No major law and order issue, J-K behaving normally: DIG

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): There was no major law and order issue in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, a senior police functionary has said.

"Today also no major law and order issue was observed. All those areas where the relaxation was extended behaved normally except in a few pockets where there were stray incidents of stone-pelting. The rest of the areas behaved normally," said VK Birdi, DIG, Central Kashmir, at a press conference.

Birdi said the situation is being monitored closely and local decisions are being taken regarding the law and order.

Earlier while addressing the press conference, SS Asgar, Director, Information and Public Relations, J-K, said: "No law and order incident from the Jammu region has been reported." (ANI)

