No major terrorist attack after repeal of Article 370: G Kishan Reddy

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said in the Lok Sabha that after the repeal of Article 370, no major terror attack took place in the hinterland of the country from August 5, 2019, to March 10, 2020.

"No major terror attack took place in the hinterland of the country during the period from August 5, 2019, to March 10, 2020," said Reddy in a written reply to a question regarding terrorist incidents after the repeal of Article 370 in the Lok Sabha today.

"However, 79 terrorist incidents have taken place in Jammu and Kashmir during the same period in which 49 terrorists were neutralised," he added.

Article 370 was repealed in August last year almost two months after the BJP-led coalition returned to power at the Centre. The state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union Territories -- Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh. (ANI)

