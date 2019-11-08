No matter what the Ayodhya verdict be, ensure peaceful reaction: Pinarayi Vijayan appeals

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): A day ahead of Supreme Court's verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute case, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday appealed that all should ensure peaceful reactions no matter what the verdict be.

"All of us should ensure that our reactions are peaceful no matter what the verdict be," Vijayan said in a statement.

He said that no one should create any room for "hate-mongering".

The Kerala Police has been directed to be on high alert, he said.

The Supreme Court on Saturday will deliver its verdict in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi land dispute case.

The five-judge bench of the Supreme Court had concluded the hearing in the case and reserved its verdict last month.

The apex court heard a batch of petitions challenging September 30, 2010, Allahabad High Court judgment trifurcating the 2.77 acres of the disputed land at Ayodhya into three equal parts among Ram Lalla, Sunni Waqf Board, and Nirmohi Akhara. (ANI)

