Representative Image
Representative Image

No mediation effort after hearing of appeals commenced in SC: Vishva Hindu Parishad on Ayodhya case

ANI | Updated: Oct 18, 2019 22:52 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday said that it wishes to clarify that 'the Hindu side in Ram Janmabhoomi appeals have not been approached for and has not participated in any mediation effort after the hearing of appeals commenced in the Supreme Court'.
"The VHP wishes to make it clear that the Hindu side in Ram Janmabhoomi appeals have not been approached for and has not participated in any mediation effort after the hearing of appeals commenced in the Supreme Court," Vinod Bansal, National Spokesperson of Vishva Hindu Parishad, said in a statement.
After taking note of some press reports about a settlement on Ram Janmabhoomi issued by the Sunni Wakf Board, the VHP said that they have not even been intimated of any such proposal.
"We also made it clear that in an application in the first week of July 2019 we had requested the Supreme Court to declare the mediation as concluded and to fix a date for final hearing. This was also subsequently mentioned before the Chief Justice of India," the statement issued by Bansal said.
It further said that the apex court had declared on August 2 that the mediation had failed. However, on September 18, on mentioning by the other side, the top court had permitted that if any party is desirous of a settlement it may approach the mediation panel.
The Hindu side had specifically conveyed to the mediators that they were not interested in mediation any further, it said.
The VHP and the other Hindu litigants have sincerely participated in the several attempts held earlier for an amicable settlement and they were not successful, Bansal asserted.
"The Supreme Court has finally heard the matter, the hearings which continued for 40 working days and more than 200 hours. Reviving the mediation bogey at the fag-end of the hearing appears to be mischief and an effort to cause confusion," the statement read.
The VHP said it is of the considered view that the decision would be in the interest of the country and all concerned parties to now only await the judgement of the top court.
Earlier in the day, the Muslim parties denied reaching a settlement by giving up their claim on the disputed land in Ayodhya in the Supreme Court.

Rejecting the report that Muslim parties have filed a statement for settlement in the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid case, advocate-on-record Ejaz Maqbool for the Muslim parties, issued a statement denying the settlement claims. (ANI)



Updated: Oct 18, 2019 23:40 IST

Karnataka: Man apprehended after trying to attack Cong MLA

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): A man was apprehended by the police after allegedly attempting to attack Congress MLA Suresh Bhairathi here on Friday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 23:40 IST

Two arrested from UP's Bareilly in terror funding case

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Two people were arrested from Izzatnagar area of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh in connection with an alleged terror funding case on Thursday night.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 23:40 IST

Goa to observe dry day in view of Maharashtra polls

Panjim (Goa) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): The Commissioner of Excise on Friday said that all licensed premises within the limit of village panchayat will remain closed in view of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, a statement read.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 23:34 IST

RSS' Bhaiyaji Joshi bats for countrywide NRC, common civil code

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) Sarkaryavah Suresh (Bhaiyaji) Joshi on Friday said the enumeration of National Register of Citizens should be carried out countrywide. He also batted for a common civil code.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 23:28 IST

Centre to augment supplies of tomatoes, onions to meet demands

New Delhi (India), Oct 18 (ANI): The Centre will ask Andhra Pradesh to supply fresh tomatoes for major demand centres including Delhi-NCR. The Centre has also asked the Delhi government to not reject trucks carrying onions from Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 23:28 IST

Delhi: Over a dozen children injured as swing falls down inside...

Anand Vihar (New Delhi) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): More than a dozen students sustained injuries on Friday when a swing fell down, at a charitable trust complex housing a school here, police said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 23:23 IST

Muslim parties trash reports of settlement in Ayodhya case

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): The Muslim parties in Ayodhya case on Friday trashed media reports about them reaching a settlement by giving up their claim over the disputed land.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 23:18 IST

Shops to remain open till 2 am in Madurai on Oct 25-26 ahead of...

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Shops in Madurai can function till 2 am on October 25 and 26 before Diwali, the Madurai bench of Madras High Court ruled on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 23:15 IST

NCP leader writes to EC to install jammer around strong room,...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, a candidate from Parli seat in Maharashtra's Beed on Friday wrote to election commission officials asking for a mobile network jammer outside the strong room and vote counting booths to "avoid EVM tampering."

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 23:11 IST

Siddaramaiah should apologise to nation for his comments on...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday said Congress leader Siddaramaiah should apologise to the nation for his comments on Veer Savarkar comparing him with Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 23:09 IST

Chennai: DRI seizes large quantity of potency-increasing drugs...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Oct 18 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Chennai seized over 1.3 lakh tablets of various psychotropic substances and arrested three persons. The accused were allegedly attempting to smuggle it to the US by air courier in the guise of herbal medicaments and well

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 23:06 IST

BJP leader seeks FIR against advocate Dhavan for tearing papers...

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): BJP leader Abhishek Dubey on Friday filed a police complaint demanding FIR against advocate Rajeev Dhavan for tearing papers and maps handed over to him by the counsel of All India Hindu Mahasabha in the Supreme Court on October 16.

Read More
iocl