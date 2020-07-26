No mention of floor test in Raj govt proposal to Guv: Sources

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 26 (ANI): There is no mention of a floor test in the Rajasthan government proposal to the governor asking him to start Assembly session from July 31, said sources on Sunday.

"Rajasthan government's proposal to the Governor asks to start Assembly Session from July 31 and proposes discussion on coronavirus and other bills. No mention of floor test in the proposal," sources told ANI.

In 200-member Rajasthan Assembly, Congress at present has 107 MLAs, including Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs who have been issued notices of disqualification by Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi on a complaint by chief whip Mahesh Joshi.

The power tussle in Rajasthan had taken a new turn when the Governor had not heeded the request of the Congress government to convene a session of the state Assembly urgently.

Earlier, Rajasthan Governor's Secretariat had said that the state government had presented a paper to convene the session of the Assembly at very short notice on the night of July 23. The paper was analysed and legal experts were consulted over it, it said.

It said 21-day notice is required for the session to be called according to the normal procedures.

Gehlot had on Saturday said that the Congress party will approach the President and if required will also stage a protest outside the Prime Minister's residence in connection with the ongoing situation in Rajasthan.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's threat of suggesting a gherao (protest) of the Raj Bhavan is a clear violation of Section 124 of the IPC, said Rajasthan BJP in a memorandum submitted to Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday.

The BJP said it is an attempt by the Congress to put pressure on the Governor to issue a decision in their favour.

The Congress has accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Gehlot government. The BJP has rejected the allegations.(ANI)

