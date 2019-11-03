Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (File Photo)
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (File Photo)

No merger of TSRTC with Telangana govt on any condition, Nov 5 deadline for employees to join back: KCR

ANI | Updated: Nov 03, 2019 01:41 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Setting November 5 a deadline for protesting TSRTC employees to join back their duties, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday said that there will be "no merger" of the transport corporation with the state government "on any condition".
"On any condition, there is no merger of RTC with government, this is decided by the state cabinet. 5100 private buses permission are granted in the state. This strike is declared illegal by labour commissioner. If any strike (is) declared illegal then employees and department relation do not exist. This agitation has started especially during the students' exams and festive season," Rao told media here.
Rao added, "Central Government has brought the Motor Vehicle Act which permits privatisation, it is the law of land. That is the reason we have taken this decision."
The Chief Minister said that 67 per cent hike was done by the state government.
"After the privatisation, all the passes will be valid and accepted. I am not bulldozing, according to the Centre's decision, we are acting. We will always work by keeping the public necessity in mind. 5,100 private buses are given route permit in the state. The RTC is demanding for never-ending wishes. The Cabinet decided not to merge RTC with the government. Government has courtesy towards the small jobs. And that is the reason we are hiking their salaries. There is no change in the cabinet decision of privatisation," Rao said.
Before November 5, TSRTC employees who turn back to duties will be accepted, the Chief Minister said.
"If not, we will give permission to another 5,000 buses. The opposition parties are the killers. They are provoking the RTC employees and they are responsible for their deaths. RTC Unions and opposition parties are the 100 per cent culprits. Nobody can dictate the government. Wherever the BJP government is present privatization has been done by them. It is BJP who removed RTC in Madhya Pradesh... If we obey the RTC demands then the other corporations will also demand for the same," Rao said.
Employees of the TSRTC have been on strike for the past few weeks now. Earlier this week, they intensified their indefinite protest against the sacking of over 40,000 employees by the state government.
During the ongoing protest, few TSRTC employees have lost their lives either by committing suicide or depressed by the demonstration.
The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of TSRTC has been on a strike since October 5 demanding merger of the corporation with the state government and revision of pays among other demands. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 02:06 IST

Decisions taken by KCR on TSRTC employees issue in haste with...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Telangana unit on Saturday criticised the K Chandrashekar Rao-led state government over its decisions taken regarding the strike of TSRTC employees and said the same has been done with "highly suspicious" intentions.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 23:59 IST

Muslim organisations meet ahead of Ayodhya verdict, resolve to...

New Delhi (India), Nov 2 (ANI): Ahead of the expected verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit by Supreme Court, prominent Muslim Organizations held a closed-door meeting on Saturday in which they resolved to "maintain peace and harmony at all cost, whatsoever the verdict maybe".

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 23:55 IST

Attack on lawyers puts a question mark on democratic governance:...

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Senior lawyer and Congressman Salman Khurshid said here on Saturday that the attack on lawyers puts a question mark on democratic governance.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 23:53 IST

Sonia says RCEP will be body blow to economy, bring untold...

New Delhi (India), Nov 2 (ANI): Congress president Sonia Gandhi said here on Saturday that any decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government to sign the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (RCEP) will be a "body blow" to economy of the country and will bring "untold hard

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 23:51 IST

BJP MLA looses assembly membership after conviction by court

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): In a setback to BJP, membership of its MLA Prahlad Lodhi, elected from Pawai Assembly constituency, was revoked on Saturday after he was convicted for two years by a special court in an old case.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 23:49 IST

Shimla to levy 'Green Tax' on vehicles from outside the state

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): The Shimla Municipal Corporation has proposed to levy a "Green Tax" on vehicles entering the city from outside the state. The proposal has been sent to the state government for approval.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 23:44 IST

Mumbai: MNS chief Raj Thackeray meets Sharad Pawar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar at the latter's residence here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 23:41 IST

Public health emergency in NCR a matter of serious concern for...

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday wrote a letter to Union Minister Prakash Javadekar thanking him for his consent to convene a meeting and invite Chief Ministers of Delhi and adjoining states over the issue of pollution in the National Ca

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 23:41 IST

Where was Sonia Gandhi when UPA forced India to join RCEP...

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday hit out at Congress president Sonia Gandhi after she cautioned against the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement, asking her why she did not speak up when India joined negot

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 23:34 IST

Senior TDP leader Annapurnamma, her son Mallikarjun Reddy join BJP

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Former MLA and senior leader of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Annapurnamma, along with her son Mallikarjun Reddy, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 23:30 IST

Pace of growth in rural areas major hurdle in India's...

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Saturday said that the pace of growth in remote and rural parts of the country is a major hurdle in the country's development and advocated for a 'growth strategy' to make a 'decisive impact on poverty and trigger development'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 23:30 IST

Delhi Police arrest retired Indian Army officer in alleged case of theft

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Delhi Police have arrested a retired Indian Army officer identified as Mukesh Chopra (64) in an alleged case of theft, police sources said on Saturday.

Read More
iocl