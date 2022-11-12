'No Money for Terror' Conference to further India's efforts to build understanding and cooperation amongst nations on the issue

New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): The third Ministerial 'No Money for Terror' Conference scheduled to be held next week will further India's efforts to build understanding and cooperation amongst nations on this issue, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Saturday.

Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah will be participating in the conference and will convey India's determination in its fight against terrorism as well as its support systems for achieving success against it, the MHA said in a statement.

India is slated to host a two-day 'No money for Terrorism' Ministerial Conference here in the national capital on November 18 and 19 which is dedicated to the fight against terror financing, The MHA made the declaration about the event four days after the ANI broke the story.

"Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India is organising the 3rd Ministerial 'No Money for Terror' Conference on 18th and 19th of November in New Delhi," the Ministry said in a statement.

The hosting of this conference shows the importance being given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government to the issue of international terrorism as well as its zero-tolerance policy against this menace and the value attached to having discussions on this issue among the international community.



This Conference aims to progress the discussions on combating terrorist financing held by the international community in the previous two Conferences in Paris (2018) and Melbourne (2019). It also intends to include discussions on technical, legal, regulatory and cooperation aspects of all facets of terrorism financing. It attempts to also set the pace for other high-level official and political deliberations, focused on countering terrorist financing.

Globally, countries have been affected by terrorism and militancy for several years. The pattern of violence differs in most theatres but is largely engendered by a tumultuous geo-political environment, coupled with prolonged armed sectarian conflicts. Such conflicts often lead to poor governance, political instability, economic deprivation and large ungoverned spaces. The involvement of a complaint State often exacerbates terrorism, especially its financing.

India has suffered several forms of terrorism and its financing over more than three decades, hence it understands the pain and trauma of similarly impacted nations. In order to display solidarity with peace-loving nations and to help create a bridge for sustained cooperation on countering terrorist financing, India was host to two global events in October - the annual General Assembly of the Interpol in Delhi and a special session of the UN Counter-Terrorism Committee in Mumbai and Delhi. The forthcoming NMFT Conference will further our efforts to build understanding and cooperation amongst nations.

Discussions at the third 'No Money For Terror' Conference will be focussed on global trends in terrorism and terrorist financing, use of formal and informal channels of funds for terrorism, emerging technologies and terrorist financing and requisite international co-operation to address related challenges.

The Conference intends to bring together representatives of 75 countries and international bodies for extended deliberations over two days.

The third edition of the conference is being organised here by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under supervision of the MHA. (ANI)

