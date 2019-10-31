Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File photo)
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File photo)

No more FTAs will be signed in rush, assures Piyush Goyal

ANI | Updated: Oct 31, 2019 05:45 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal on Wednesday assured industries and state governments that no Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) will be signed in a rush.
Speaking during the workshop on 'Make in India' with state industry ministers, Goyal made a clarification on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), a proposed free trade agreement among 10 ASEAN countries and their six FTA partners China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.
"In terms of RCEP, I want to clarify that lots of wrong information are being spread all over the place. Let me ensure each one of you that India will no more sign any FTA in a rush, not in a weak leadership which have worked only on deadlines to execute FTAs. India will enter into a free trade agreement or comprehensive partnerships on our terms -- what is best for Indian people, what is in our national interest and what is good for the people of India and for the country as a whole," he said.
"We are careful once we are negotiating with agreements trade deals. Trade is a very complex subject. We have to factor in long terms implications and therefore any engagement which will do will result in a best for the people of India for our industry, MSME sector, for job creation and employment opportunities," Goyal added.
The minister also emphasised on the trade relations with other parts of the countries.
"We cannot remain in an isolated world. We have to engage with the rest of the world what is moving toward more and more global and India will have to finally balance, imperative to protect its domestic interest and also engage to the rest of the world. That is the fine balance the government is working on," he said.
"We will make sure we are the part of the world's international trading but will not compromise national interest, interests of industry and interests of people of India," Goyal remarked.
He underlined that necessary and adequate safeguards will be provided to Indian industries and ensure that they have sufficient potential to grow and new markets open for India in order to attract more investment.
"It's a two-way traffic. It has to be a win-win situation for both. No trade agreement, no international agreement can be done unless it's a two-way benefit and that's what we will ensure in our free trade agreements," Goyal said.
The minister also said that the sectors which are not suitable for India should be identified and cut out and there is a need to plan the country's domestic policy at both central and state levels.
"Industrial policy at the national level should have access to the state policies and the salient feature for states is that they will have the chance to be a part of the national policy. That way, the industrial policy will reach all part of the world along with the National Industrial Policy. I would urge each state to try and make a robust industrial policy. The Centre is always ready to help," Goyal further said. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 06:28 IST

Does Mamata support Pakistan and terrorists, asks BJP leader...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): BJP leader Rahul Sinha on Wednesday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for blaming the central government over the killing of five labourers belonged to Murshidabad town by unidentified terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam area on Tuesda

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 06:01 IST

PM Modi to pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Statue of Unity

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Kevadia on the occasion of his 144th birth anniversary today.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 05:45 IST

India will be a non-TB country by 2025: Ashwini Choubey

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey has asserted that India will be a non-TB country by 2025.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 05:17 IST

Maharashtra power tussle: Sharad Pawar holds NCP meetings in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which bagged 54 seats in the recently concluded Maharashtra Assembly elections on Wednesday held meetings and took few decisions in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 05:02 IST

BJP leaders should not speak about rewriting history: Congress...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): As Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that the state government is considering a proposal to remove Tipu Sultan's name from school textbooks, former state's law minister and Congress leader TB Jayachandra said that the BJP leaders should not speak

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 04:50 IST

Not just Chennai and Bangalore will become Cape Town, but...

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Expressing concern over the depletion of water, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has stated that if water availability continues to decline with same pace and per capita, not just Chennai and Bangalore "will become Cape Town" but a majority of populat

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 04:31 IST

Amid talks of govt formation with BJP, Shiv Sena claims to have...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Shiv Sena has issued a list of seven MLAs supporting the party and has claimed its number in the Maharashtra Assembly to be 63, which is seven more than what it bagged in the recently concluded state Assembly elections.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 04:07 IST

India moving towards one party rule like China: Rajasthan CM...

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Criticising the central government, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that India is moving towards the one-party rule like China.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 03:40 IST

Andhra govt authorises department secretaries to lodge...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Government on Wednesday issued an order delegating powers to the secretaries of respective departments to lodge complaints and file appropriate legal cases through public prosecutor against false, baseless and defamatory news items publi

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 03:32 IST

Telangana likely to receive light to moderate rains for next 2 days

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Telangana is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall for next two days, Meteorological department said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 03:26 IST

Amit Shah to inaugurate new building of Delhi Police headquarters today

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Thursday inaugurate the new building for Delhi Police headquarters at Jaisingh Road in the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 03:01 IST

Run for Unity: Delhi Metro to begin services at 4 am today

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Delhi Metro services will begin early at 4 am on Thursday in order to facilitate people participating in the 'Run for Unity' event in the national capital.

Read More
iocl