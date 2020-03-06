No morning assembly in Govt schools; anganwadis to remain shut: Delhi CM

New Delhi [India], Mar 6 (ANI): Morning assembly sessions in Delhi government schools have been stopped till further notice and all anganwadis in the city will also remain shut, in the wake of coronavirus, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday.

"In view of Coronavirus, morning assembly sessions of Delhi government schools have been stopped and Anganwadis to remain closed," the chief minister said while addressing a press conference here.

The country's total number of positive cases of coronavirus touched 31 today with one more person testing positive.

Coronavirus has so far killed more than 3200 people globally. (ANI)