No mosque damaged in Delhi's Ashok Vihar: Police

New Delhi [India], Feb 25 (ANI): Countering the rumours of a mosque having been damaged in city's Ashok Vihar area, the Delhi Police said on Tuesday said that no such incident has happened.

"Some false information/news item has been circulating regarding damage to a mosque in Ashok Vihar area. It is to clarify that no such incident has taken place in the area of Ashok Vihar. Please do not spread false information," the Deputy Commissioner of Police of North West district said.

Parts of Delhi have been in the throes of communal violence since Monday in which at least 13 people have died and more than 180 injured, including policemen. (ANI)

