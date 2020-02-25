No movies promoting violence to be allowed in Punjab, says Capt Amarinder

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Feb 25 (ANI): Punjab will not allow screening of any movie seeking to promote gangsterism and violence in the state, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday asserted in the House, saying his government would also approach the Censor Board in this regard.

The Chief Minister said this in response to a question raised by MLA Khanna Gurkirat Singh Kotli in the Zero Hour of the ongoing Budget Session. Kotli had expressed concern over more movies like the recently banned 'Shooter' being in the pipeline for release.

The state government would also write to the Censor Board on such movies since the matter comes under its purview, Amarinder added.

Earlier this month the Chief Minister had ordered a ban on the movie 'Shooter', which is based on the life of gangster Sukha Kahlwan, saying it promotes "violence, heinous crimes, extortion, threats, and criminal intimidation".

Responding to another question raised by MLA Parminder Singh Pinky about the involvement of SAD local leader Iqbal Singh Mallah in anti-national activities, the Chief Minister assured a thorough probe would be conducted and action would be taken as per law. Pinky had alleged that Mallah had links with a Khalistan Liberation Force member Happy PhD, who was killed in Pakistan recently. (ANI)

