No nation has 'locus standi' to react on abrogation of Article 370: Ram Madhav on Pakistan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Wednesday hit out at Pakistan stating that the neighbouring country had no 'locus standi' to react on the Centre's decision to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and to make it a Union Territory.

"Pakistan has no locus standi on this issue. Indian Parliament had taken a decision about Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and it's an internal matter," Madhav said responding to Pakistan's decision to downgrade bilateral relations with India.

He stressed that no other nation had locus standi to react on this matter.

The BJP general secretary said if Pakistan takes the matter to the United Nations then the government will take required steps to deal with it.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the National Security Committee and discussed the situation arising out of the "unilateral illegal" actions by the Indian government in Jammu and Kashmir and along the Line of Control (LoC).

In the meeting, the Committee decided to downgrade all diplomatic relations with India and review all bilateral arrangements. The Pakistan government also noted in a tweet that the matter would be taken to the United Nations, including the UN Security Council.

This comes a day after the Lok Sabha passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019, with 370 votes in favour and 70 against it. The Bill strips Jammu and Kashmir's status of a state and converts it into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir with a legislature and Ladakh without legislature.

It also passed a resolution revoking Article 370, with Home Minister Amit Shah stating that history will decide if the decision to repeal the constitutional provision is right or wrong. (ANI)

