No need for lockdown, says TN Health Min Subramanian

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 11 (ANI): Amid the surge in the COVID-19 cases, Tamil Nadu Health Minister MA Subramanian on Tuesday said that there is no need for a lockdown in the state amid rising COVID-19 cases.

"There is no need for full lockdown as of now. CM has asserted that the economy should not be affected, restricted lockdown enough for now," Subramanian told the media here.

Tamil Nadu reported 13,990 new COVID cases and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours.



According to the state health department, there are currently 62,767 active cases of COVID in Tamil Nadu. As many as 2,547 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

Tamil Nadu government on Monday extended COVID-19 restrictions till January 31 in order to contain the transmission of the virus.

According to the state government circular, devotees will not be allowed in all places of worship between January 14 and January 18. The special inter-district buses for Pongal will run at 75 per cent capacity.

The night curfew will continue in the state is extended till January 31 and will remain effective from 10 pm to 5 am from Mondays to Saturdays. A total lockdown will be in force on January 16 (Sunday), barring essential services.

The direction of the state government comes after Chief Minister MK Stalin chaired a meeting to review the COVID-19 and Omicron situation across Tamil Nadu earlier in the day. However, the state government has allowed Jallikattu with several restrictions. (ANI)

