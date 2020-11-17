No need for me to say, Congress has taken its formal position on Gupkar alliance: Khurshid

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Monday said that the Congress party has taken a formal position regarding the question of it being a part of the Gupkar alliance or not.

Speaking to ANI, when asked about Union Home Minister Amit Shah's tweets asking Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi to clarify if they support the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), Khurshid said, "My party has taken a position, I think Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala has taken the formal position. We should leave it to that."

"The issue was whether we should join hands to fight the local elections and therefore there was partial engagement with them, but I don't think there has been a serious discussion about the ideological implications of that declaration and therefore I shouldn't be saying anything which finally has to come from party leadership," he added.

Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday said that the Congress party is not a part of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD).

In a press statement in Hindi on Tuesday, Surjewala said, "Congress party is not a part of Gupkar alliance or People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration."



Earlier in the day, Amit Shah said that the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration wants foreign forces to intervene in Jammu and Kashmir and asserted that Indian people will no longer tolerate an "unholy global gathbandhan" against national interest.

Taking to Twitter, Shah asked Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi if they support the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration which, he said, insults India's tricolour.

"The Gupkar Gang is going global! They want foreign forces to intervene in Jammu and Kashmir. The Gupkar Gang also insults India's Tricolour. Do Sonia Ji and Rahul Ji support such moves of the Gupkar Gang? They should make their stand crystal clear to the people of India," Shah tweeted.

"Congress and the Gupkar Gang want to take J-K back to the era of terror and turmoil. They want to take away the rights of Dalits, women and tribals that we have ensured by removing Article 370. This is why they're being rejected by the people everywhere," he said in another tweet.

"Jammu and Kashmir has been, is and will always remain an integral part of India. Indian people will no longer tolerate an unholy 'global gathbandhan' against our national interest. Either the Gupkar Gang swims along with the national mood or else the people will sink it," Shah said. (ANI)

