No need to change the name of Indore, but will consider it: Kailash Vijayvargiya

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 28 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kailash Vijayvarigya on Saturday said that though there is currently no need to change the name of Indore, it will be considered if public representatives of the district decide on it.



While talking to ANI, Vijayvargiya said, "I have heard about changing the name of Indore. However, comments will be made only after considering it. Anyways, Indore is named after Indreshwar Mahadev and there is no need to change this. If public representatives of Indore decide on this, then only we will consider this move. It is too early to give any kind of feedback on this right now." (ANI)

