No need to close entire office building if 1-2 coronavirus cases are reported: Union Health Ministry

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday issued guidelines for offices, stating that the entire office building need not be closed or halt work in other areas if one or two coronavirus cases are reported and work can be resumed after disinfection.

The ministry said that only asymptomatic staff/visitors shall be allowed with face masks and cleaning and regular disinfection should be carried out in offices.

Regarding the closure of the workplace if one or two cases are reported, the ministry said that disinfection procedure should be carried out at places/areas visited by a patient in the past 48 hours.

"There is no need to close entire office building/halt work in other areas and work can be resumed after disinfection," read the guidelines.

In case of a large outbreak or potential emerging cluster, building/block to be closed for 48 hours after thorough disinfection, the entire staff will work from home, till the building/block is disinfected and fit for re-occupation.

Air conditioning temperature should be between 24-30 degree Celsius (relative humidity of 40-70 per cent, intake of fresh air cross ventilation), the ministry said.

According to the guidelines, officers/staff residing in the containment zone should inform supervisory officer and work from home and staff/drivers residing in containment zones should not be allowed to drive vehicles.

The ministry has suggested video conferencing for meetings, staggering of office hours, lunch hours/coffee breaks and suspend the issue of visitors/temporary passes and screen permitted visitors properly.

It said that social distancing should be ensured in cafeteria/canteen/dining hall/kitchen and staff/waiters should wear masks and hand gloves.

Mandatory sanitiser dispensers and thermal screening provisions should be there at the entrance, the guidelines said. (ANI)

